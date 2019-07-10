Matt Cullen, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the oldest player to ever appear in a game for the team, announced his retirement Wednesday at the age of 42.
Cullen made the announcement in a video and essay posted on the team’s website.
“I will spend the rest of my life in awe of how blessed I’ve been,” Cullen said in the video. “It’s hard to believe that this is the end, but here I am.”
Cullen concludes his career 19th on the NHL’s all-time games played list with 1,516.
He played 225 of those games with the Penguins, recording 36 goals and 83 points.
Already a Stanley Cup champion with Carolina in 2006, Cullen joined the Penguins as a free agent in the summer of 2015 and became an important contributor to back-to-back title teams as a bottom-six center and key penalty killer.
After playing a year in his home state of Minnesota, he returned to the Penguins last season to wrap up a 21-year NHL career.
“I felt like it was only right to retire in Pittsburgh with everything that the organization had given me and done for me,” Cullen wrote. “I’m so happy I came back and finished my last year in Pittsburgh. I wouldn’t trade that last year for anything.”