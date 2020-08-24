Penguins prospect Kasper Bjorkqvist has been loaned to KooKoo of Finland’s Liiga for the 2020-21 season.
Bjorkqvist, a 21-year-old, Finnish-born forward, was a second-round pick by the Penguins in the 2016 NHL draft. He played three seasons at Providence College before turning pro ahead of last season.
In his first professional season, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound forward suffered a knee injury that limited him to just six games and one goal.
Members of the Penguins organization have previously praised Bjorkqvist for his work ethic in the weight room and his strength for a young player. He’s an interesting prospect because of the physical dimension he brings to the ice.
Bjorkqvist’s move overseas continues what’s becoming a trend in the NHL. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the AHL canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 season and 2020 Calder Cup playoffs.
While the NHL and AHL are targeting a December return, there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty.
An opportunity to shorten the layoff and get guaranteed playing time is especially valuable for young prospects.