PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Elks Lodge Country Club hosted The Fall Classic 2019 on Saturday.
The winners of the net division were Don Filby and Rob Hippo of Sinking Valley and Chris Dobson and Roy Reeve of Mountain View. Both teams had a 58.
Bill Jones and Mike Witters of the Philipsburg Elks and A.J. Czap and Zack Czap of the Philipsburg Elks tied for third with a 61.
In the gross division, Gregory Ferguson and Chris Stricek of Immergrun won with a 65. The duo also won the title in 2015.
Second place was a three-way tie between Artie Fink (Sinking Valley) and Todd Homan (Park Hills), Don Johnson (Kane CC) and Matt Johnson (Philipsburg Elks) and Bo Sankey and Doug Goss of the Philipsburg Elks. All three teams had a 66.
On course prizes went to Sam Auker, Todd Homan and Don Filby.