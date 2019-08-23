CLEARFIELD — Peebles stores in Clearfield, Philipsburg and St. Marys are going to be converted to Gordmans stores.
Peebles and Gordmans are a part of the Stage community of stores, according to Blakeley Graham, Manager of Brand Publicity for Stage Stores.
Graham said Stage has been converting a number of its Peebles stores because consumers are responding positively to Gordmans’ off-price offerings. Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices, compared to department stores, Graham said.
“Gordmans, which has been delighting shoppers for more than 100 years, has fresh new merchandise deliveries arriving weekly. There will always be something new to discover when it comes to popular name brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances and more for the whole family, Graham said.
The Peebles stores are planned to close in the days leading up to the Gordmans grand opening in early 2020. Graham did not say whether current employees would be furloughed as a result of the change or if they would be retained by Gordmans.
More details will be forthcoming as plans progress, Graham said.
To learn more about Gordmans, visit gordmans.com.