The Steelers have some interesting decisions to make with regards to which of their current playersshould be given extensions after this season. It seems like they will have some difficult choices to make because of the salary cap. The Steelers, and every team, would love to sign all of their best players, but it isn’t easy to do because they all want to get paid their worth.
The Steelers have five key players who they will need to make decisions about after this season: TJ Watt, Bud Dupree, Cam Heyward, JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. All five of them are important players, and they all have expiring contracts.
The Steelers have made it clear Watt is their priority and they want to get him signed to a long-term deal. But they don’t need to do it this year because they did exercise their fifth-year option on him so they should table that discussion until next summer and offer him an extension that begins in 2022.
Ben Roethlisberger’s obscenely large contract — and even more obscene salary cap hit — is on the books for this year and next season. It is a $41 million cap hit for the Steelers in 2021, which is why there is no reason for the Steelers to force a Watt contract onto the books until 2022, when there will be plenty of money freed up as Roethlisberger will be — or at least should be — gone.
Roethlisberger is a Hall of Famer and has done great things for the franchise and should be forever revered for it. But he is aging and coming off a major injury, so the Steelers would be foolish to sign him to a deal for the kind of money he would demand beyond 2021. It just wouldn’t be good business and would limit the team’s ability to sign other players.
Watt is one they can kick down the road, but Heyward isn’t. Beyond Watt, he has to be their top priority because he is so important to their defense and not easily replaced.
Dupree is a little more tricky but also necessary. I think the Steelers should let this season play out and let Dupree show last season wasn’t a fluke. If he plays at a level similar to last year, the Steelers will have to sign him to an extension. That may take some creativity because of Roethlisberger’s contract and whatever they give Heyward, but it isn’t impossible.
Conner is a player that would love to stay and he is a fan favorite, but I don’t see how the Steelers could or would even want to sign him to a long-term deal. Conner hasn’t been durable enough to merit a big-money deal. He has been productive when he is healthy but that unfortunately hasn’t been enough.
Conner is playing for a contract this season, essentially. If he has a monster year, he will price himself out of the Steelers’ range.
If he has another injury-plagued year, he won’t merit another contract. It is a tough situation for him, but given that he is also at a position the Steelers have prioritized in the last three drafts, it seems clear he is not going to be in their long-term plans.
Smith-Schuster is similar in that he is playing for a contract. He, like Dupree, has to prove that last season was a fluke. He was not good last year and he has to prove he is capable of being a top receiver. But just like Conner, if he has a monster year he prices himself out of the Steelers’ range and if he has a bad year, they won’t want to sign him.
That’s why when broken down it seems clear that the Steelers really don’t have many tough choices to make here. They will prioritize Watt, they should prioritize Heyward and as long as Dupree plays well this season, they should also sign him to an extension. Conner and Smith-Schuster are good players and fan favorites, but they haven’t done enough to prove they are among the elite at their position, and thus they are replaceable.
The Steelers have a lot of options at both running back and receiver and have proven capable of drafting good ones so there is no reason they can’t do it again in the future.