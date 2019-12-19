When Pat Narduzzi looks back on Pitt’s 2020 recruiting class, he will remember awaiting receipt of paperwork from Liberia; a meal of oxtails, salmon and Jamaican rice and how much assistant Tim Salem enjoyed it; and a series of good-night text messages from the best defensive lineman in Pennsylvania.
Those images are real, memorable and indelible.
What Narduzzi doesn’t know is how — or if — the 16-man (at the moment) class might change the course of Pitt football in the new decade. A 17th player, wide receiver Jordan Addison of Frederick, Md., might sign Thursday.
Pitt’s coach had complimentary remarks for each player Wednesday afternoon after he received the final letter of intent and sent his last tweet.
Among them was this about 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman Branson Taylor of Lorain, Ohio: “He looks like you’re supposed to.”
And linebacker Bangally Kamara of Akron: “You put on his high school tape and (you say), ‘That guy can come right now and play for you.’ ”
And cornerback Hunter Sellers of Tyrone, Ga.: “When you sit and talk to him, you feel like you’re talking to a third-year guy in college.”
And 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end Lucas Krull, a graduate transfer from Florida: “He was looking for a place where he can be the guy.”
Maybe the most striking aspect of the class is a Pitt-record seven players are enrolling next month — five are graduating early from high school — and will participate in spring ball. Among them is linebacker A.J. Roberts, whose parents signed and emailed the required paperwork while visiting their native Liberia.
The others are tight end Daniel Moraga, who is transferring from Ventura (Calif.) College; wide receivers Aydin Henningham of Miami and Solomon DeShields of Millville, N.J.; safety Buddy Mack of Duncan, S.C.; and running back Israel “Izzy” Abanikanda of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Narduzzi said he doesn’t encourage or discourage early enrollees.
“These are seven guys who were ready academically, mature enough to come in now,” the coach said. “They have to really want to do that. We don’t push it at all.”
That said, he is pleased the players will get a chance to learn about the rigors of college life without the pressure of a game every weekend.
“It just gives those guys an extra advantage,” he said. “I’m glad they’re here. Spring ball becomes thin when you lose those seniors.”
Quarterback Kenny Pickett started and upset No. 2 Miami as a freshman, 11 months after enrolling early.
“I don’t know if he could have done that if he wasn’t a mid-year,” Narduzzi said.
Pitt’s class is ranked 46th in the nation and seventh in the ACC by Rivals.com. But it does not have a quarterback, a player from the WPIAL for the first time in at least 19 years or more than one of the top 10 players in Pennsylvania. But the 16 players come from 10 states. “We’re all over the place,” Narduzzi said.
Pitt has had a quarterback in its class almost every year this century, with the exception of 2011. That year, former coach Todd Graham brought in Trey Anderson in August as a walk-on from Texas.
“I don’t think the (high school) quarterback position was all that strong, to be honest with you,” said Narduzzi, who added he wasn’t desperate. Pickett has one year of eligibility remaining, with redshirt freshman Nick Patti and freshman Davis Beville as backups.
“We feel really good with our young quarterbacks,” Narduzzi said. “I didn’t just want to take one to take one. You hate to take one and you find out he can’t play like you want him to.
“We were really, really particular.”
Pitt did offer quarterback Tate Rodemaker of Valdosta, Ga., but he signed with new Florida State coach Mike Norvell.
Westinghouse’s Dayon Hayes and 6-foot-3 cornerback Jahvante Royal of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., could be the gems of this class. They are the only four-stars, according to Rivals.com. Addison is rated a four-star by 247Sports.com.
Hayes, who has spent considerable time working out with Aaron Donald and his trainer Dewayne Brown, is ranked the No. 3 player in the state, according to Rivals.
“He’s special,” Narduzzi said.
The coach is usually busy Friday nights, but he made a point of going to one of Hayes’ games. (He’s the only local player in the class.)
“You can watch the tape on Dayon and maybe the tape doesn’t do justice,” he said.
But Narduzzi also was impressed with Hayes’ character.
“There’s only one other guy who texted me good night as much as he did, and that’s William Gholston (a former Michigan State defensive end who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).”
Narduzzi made a point of visiting Abanikanda at his home, aware the 5-11, 195-pound running back and New York’s Gatorade Player of the Year can add “immediate speed” to Pitt’s backfield.
Narduzzi and Salem ate dinner at Izzy’s Brooklyn home, where his parents prepared oxtails, salmon and Jamaican rice.
“You try to have snack before you go in,” Narduzzi said. “You don’t want to sit there and scarf the food down.”
Salem, however, hadn’t eaten in a while.
“My man Salem loves those oxtails,” Narduzzi said, laughing. “He had stuff all over his face.
“(Izzy’s) father was laughing. We were sitting on the couch after dinner, and I think Tim was about ready to fall asleep. I think he had a food buzz.”
Narduzzi hopes the next buzz from the class of 2020 is football-related.