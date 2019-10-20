STATE COLLEGE — There was much celebration around Penn State’s program when Micah Parsons committed to the Nittany Lions two years ago. While the former Harrisburg standout led PSU in tackles as a freshman in 2018, he arrived on campus with thoughts of leading a Penn State defense in a White Out as he did Saturday night in a 28-21 win over No. 16 Michigan.
Saturday night, the true sophomore led Penn State’s defense with 14 tackles, which tied his career-high from last year’s Gator Bowl game against Kentucky. With Penn State’s offense struggling in the second half to mount any consistent threat, it fell on a tiring defense to finish it off.
Michigan controlled the ball for more than 37 minutes, running 82 total plays to just 54 for the Nittany Lions. The defense came up with a goal-line stand with the student-section at their backs in the final three minutes.
Parsons had six solo stops. Senior linebacker Cam Brown finished with 10 tackles.
On the ground
Penn State sophomore KJ Hamler continued his tremendous season with two more touchdown catches against Michigan. He finished with six catches for 108 yards and TDs of 25 and 53 yards.
Hamler has seven touchdowns for Penn State, which moves to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten.
While Hamler had a 100-yard kick return TD called back to start the second half, he made, arguably, the biggest play of the game on offense. With Penn State trying to run the clock out after a goal-line stand — after freshman Noah Cain set up a third-and-3 following two tough runs — Hamler took a handoff from Sean Clifford and squirted into a seam for a 4-yard gain that iced the victory.
Saving Cain
Cain, coming off back-to-back 100-yard games, did not carry the ball in the first half Saturday night. He was the second back into the game in Penn State’s four-man rotation and caught a pass for 3 yards and a first down. Three plays later, Penn State scored on a fade pass from Sean Clifford to Pat Freiermuth to take a 7-0 lead.
To start the second half, Cain burst for 12 yards before Penn State was forced to punt.
Cain did not receive another carry until the critical drive after the goal-line stand. Starting at the 3, he carried for 5 yards on first down and plowed ahead for 2 on second down, setting up Hamler’s clinching run.
Cain finished with five carries for 19 yards, the most carries of any back.
Flipping the field
Senior captain Blake Gillikin mixed in regular punts with sweeping rugby-style kicks throughout the game with varying results.
In the middle of the third quarter, he boomed a non-rugby punt 60 yards, chasing Michigan returner Donovan Peoples-Jones back inside the 20. Speedy Penn State backup receiver Dan Chisena held the edge and rolled Peoples-Jones down at the 10 to flip the field back in Penn State’s favor.
Gillikin finished the night with eight punts with a 44-yard average. Most importantly, he dropped four inside the 20 and had two of 50-plus yards.
Slade off and running
Running back Ricky Slade entered the season as the most experienced of Penn State’s running backs but he has been held in check.
The sophomore from Woodbridge, Virginia, entered the game with 59 yards on 28 attempts this year. He also had seven catches for 89 yards.
Saturday night, Slade burst up the middle on his first carry, going for 44 yards before he was corralled short of the end zone.
Penn State scored three plays later to take a two-score lead.
Slade finished as the team’s leading rusher with 48 yards on just three carries.
Sixteenth White Out
Penn State hosted its 16th White Out on Saturday night and 13th stadium-wide event after hosting student-section only events from 2004 to 2006. Surprisingly — maybe not when you look at the teams the Lions have hosted in the annual primetime showdowns — Penn State is now 8-8.
Wins over No. 6 Ohio State (2005), No. 22 Illinois (2008), No. 18 Michigan (2013), No. 2 Ohio State (2016) and No. 19 Michigan (2017) were highlights.
Seven of Penn State’s eight losses have been to ranked teams including No. 9 Purdue (2004), No. 4 Michigan (2006), No. 3 Alabama (2011), No. 9 Ohio State (2012), No. 13 Ohio State (2014), No. 13 Michigan (2015) and No. 4 Ohio State (2018).
Eighty percent
In front of the fourth-largest crowd in stadium history — 110,669 — Penn State picked up its 295th win in Beaver Stadium.
The win makes Penn State 295-74 all-time, an 80 percent winning clip.