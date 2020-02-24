PENFIELD — March is Maple Sugaring Season at Parker Dam State Park and you can come learn how real maple syrup is made. Learn the sweet story of maple sugaring, how it is discovered, how it was made years ago, and how you can make it yourself today. Learn how to identify maple trees in the winter, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps, and so on. Find out how large, modern sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products, and how Parker Dam State Park’s small operation produces this tasty treat.
Several upgrades to the park’s Sugar Shack have been completed in recent years, so if you haven’t been out in a while, come see the changes. A few lucky participants will get to tap a maple tree, gather in the sap, and help out. Free taste samples of pure maple syrup will be available for visitors.
Programs will be held at 2 p.m., each Saturday and Sunday afternoon throughout March. Come discover the tradition. Meet at the park’s Sugar Shack, near Pavilion Seven, just past the Cabin Road. Schools and organized groups may schedule a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday Maple Sugaring program (March only) by calling 765-0630, or emailing the park’s Environmental Education Specialist at cahuber@pa.gov. Schools can also inquire about the park’s Maple Sugaring — Distance Learning program, where student groups can learn about maple sugaring from their classroom if they are unable to visit the park.
A note on winter fun at Parker Dam State Park: The park maintains facilities for winter recreation as conditions permit. There is a sledding hill, ice skating rink, miles of groomed cross-country ski trails, access to many miles of snowmobile trails in the state forest, and many places to explore on snowshoes. Other visitors also enjoy the park in winter for ice fishing, walking, and wildlife watching. Through the campground is closed for the season, the park’s cabins are reservable throughout the winter (1-888-PA-PARKS).
You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks’ website at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events.”
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov) With a minimum of one week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.