Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball player Paige Jarrett has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Oct. 12.
Jarret had 17 service points and eight assists in a win over Huntingdon and recorded 12 service points and eight assists in a sweep of Clearfield.
“Paige has really added an offensive weapon for us through her serving,” P-O head coach Dave Eckberg said.
“Not only is her serve hard to pass but she is also really consistent. She also has the highest serving percentage on the team.
“That, along with her progression as a hitter, makes her a strong force on our right side.”