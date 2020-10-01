WINDBER — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Abby Vaux carded a 122 at the District 6 Class AA Championships at Windber Country Club on Thursday.
Vaux was the lone entrant for the Lady Mounties.
Tyrone’s Cassidy Miksich won the Class AA title with an 83. Westmont Hilltop’s Alyssa Kush and Central Cambria’s Megan Stevens also qualified for the PIAA Class AA Championships in York on Oct. 19.
The Lady Hilltoppers won the team title after a playoff with Central Cambria. They now advance to the PIAA Class AA Team Championships on Oct. 26 at Heritage Hills in York.