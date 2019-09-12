PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team hosted a tri-meet on Thursday, splitting with visiting St. Joseph’s and West Branch.
The Mounties topped the Warriors 21-34, but fell to the Wolves 17-41. The Lady Mounties defeated West Branch 20-39, but dropped a 15-42 decision to the Lady Wolves.
St. Joseph’s set course records for both the boys and girls.
Josh Hershbine won the boys race in 18:35, while Kathleen Simander ran a 22:42 in the girls race.
C.J. Muckey (21:11) and Josh Rea (21:17) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, for P-O. Warrior Justin Mulhollem, the top finisher for West Branch, was just a second behind Rea.
Lady Mountie Sam Bainey ran a 25:37 to place sixth in the girls race. Teammates Manna Potter (26:06) and Natalie Shaw (28:16) were seventh and ninth.
The Lady Warriors’ top finisher was Briana Bone, who placed eighth with a 27:37. Erika Alexander rounded out the Top 10 with a 28:49.
Both P-O teams are now 3-2 on the season.
P-O is back in action Saturday at the Ben Bloser Invitational.
West Branch travels to Mount Union on Wednesday.
Boys
St. Joseph’s 17,
Philipsburg-Osceola 41
Philipsburg-Osceola 21,
West Branch 34
Top 10
1. Josh Hershbine, SJ, 18:35. 2. Isaac Hyman, SJ, 19:54. 3. Asa Reynolds, SJ 20:31. 4. Aidan Cross, SJ, 21:06. 5. CJ Muckey, PO, 21:11. 6. Josh Rea, PO, 21:17. 7. Justin Mulhollem, WB, 21:18. 8. Josh Hyman, SJ, 21:24. 9. Sam Palmer, SJ, 21:31. 10. Cole Hoover, PO, 22:13.
Other P-O runners: 11. Mat Thomas, 22:47. 15. Hunter Martin, 24:28. 20. Shane Parish, 26:23.6. 21. Braeden Fenton, 26:23.9.
Other West Branch runners: 12. Thomas Kovalic, 23:34. 13. Isaiah Bloom, 24:08. 14. Doug Kolesar, 24:21. 16. Jake Stagi, 24:34. 17. Jack Danko, 25:20. 18. Jeff Hauser, 25:29. 19. Hayes Jones, 26:19.
Girls
St. Joseph’s 15,
Philipsburg-Osceola 42
Philipsburg-Osceola 20,
West Branch 39
Top 10
1. Kathleen Simander, ,SJ, 22:42. 2. Kate Youngmark, SJ, 23:00. 3. Myah Chappel, SJ, 23:33. 4. Brandi Carmack, SJ, 23:35. 5. Camryn Eby, SJ, 25:30. 6. Sam Bainey, PO, 25:37. 7. Manna Potter, PO, 26:06. 8. Briana Bone, WB, 27:37. 9. Natalie Shaw, PO, 28:16. 10. Erika Alexander, WB, 28:49.
Other Philipsburg-Osceola runners: 12. Hannah Wildman, 29:43. 13. Megan Kosut, 29:50. 15. Katie Trentham, 31:10. 16. Maddy Sparks, 31:28. 17. Audrey Smith, 31:34. 18. Kylie Timko, 34:15. 19. Alyssa Butterworth, 34:27. 20. Brittne Williams, 34:40. 21. Roselyn Weaver, 36:24. 22. Cassie Butterworth, 40:50.
Other West Branch runners: 14. Jayden Kucas, 30:07.