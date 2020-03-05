HERSHEY — Philipsburg-Osceola enjoyed a near perfect start to the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships Thursday, as the trio of Chase Chapman, Hunter Weitosh and Parker Moore combined to go 3-1 to all advance to Day 2.
Weitoish (160 pounds) and Moore (195) each won their opening bouts to reach to today’s quarterfinals, while Chapman went 1-1 to say alive in the consolation bracket. Chapman and Weitoish are both in their second trips to the Giant Center, with all three looking to win their first PIAA medal.
Weitoish (32-6) was the first Mountie to reach the quarterfnials, as he knocked of a familiar foe in Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio (37-5), the Northwest Regional runner-up. The pair met three times in the regular season at two different tournaments, with the Mountie coming away with a pair of wins (5-0, 2-0) and the Ram one (3-2).
Round No. 4 also went Weitoish’s way 7-1, as he used a huge four-point move in the second period to seize control of the bout. Casilio led 1-0 up to that point on the strength on an escape to start the second after the pair wrestled a scoreless opening two minutes.
Weitoish chose bottom in the third, and the Ram elected to let him up to start the period. The two battled on their feet for most of the period before the Mountie sealed the win on a takedown with 21 seconds remaining.
The win put the Mountie in this morning’s quarterfinals, where he has defending state champ Andrew Cerniglia (43-1), the Southeast Region champ who is a senior from Notre Dame-Green Pond. Cerniglia is one of two reigning state champs in the field, as two-time gold medalist Thayne Lawrence (22-0) of Frazier is on the other side of the draw.
Moore (34-6), the Southwest champ ranked No. 7 in the state, continued his breakout junior season with a dominant 18-4 major decision of Line Mountain junior Dominick Birdi (32-9) in his states debut.
The Mountie scored a takedown and reversal in an active first period that saw him come out with a slim 4-3 lead after two minutes. Moore then took charge in the second with Birdi starting in the down position.
Moore turned his opponent twice for a pair of backpoints before Birdi escaped near the midway