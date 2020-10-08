PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team beat host Tyrone in four sets on Thursday. The Lady Mounties won 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-22.
Reese Hazelton led the Lady Mounties with 25 kills and 15 digs.
London Cutler added eight kills, 20 digs and 11 service points, while Jayden Perks had seven kills and three aces.
Kalista Butler recorded 39 assists and 10 digs, while Paige Jarrett notched 14 service points, three aces and two blocks.
P-O improved to 9-0 with the win.
The Lady Mounties visit Northern Cambria on Saturday.