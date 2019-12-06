THREE SPRINGS — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team upended host Southern Huntingdon 70-43 at the Rockets’ annual Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night.
The Mounties were led by Jeremy Whitehead who had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Whitehead was the leading scorer with 18.
Tyler Doyle added 13 points.
The Mounties led by 5 at the half, but outscored the Rockets 30-9 in the third to pull away for the win.
P-O (1-0) plays Mount Union in the championship game tonight at 8. The Rockets play Juniata in the consolation game.
Philipsburg Osceola—70
Hahn 0 0-0 0, Ty. Doyle 6 1-4 13, Richardson 5 2-2 13, R. Whitehead 7 2-3 18, De Simone 1 2-4 4, Tr. Doyle 1 0-0 2, J. Whitehead 6 2-3 15, Matson 0 3-4 3 , Depto 1 0-0 2, Harpster 0 0-0 0, Frank 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 12-20 70.
Southern Huntingdon—43
Hileman 3 0-0 8, Myers 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 3, Booher 3 0-1 9, Taylor 3 2-2 8, Carbaugh 0 1-5 1, Synder 4 2-4 9, Grissinger 0 0-0 0, Winter 0 0-0 0, North 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-12-43.
Three pointers: Myers, Hileman 2, Smith, Booher 3, Snyder; Richardson, R. Whitehead 2, J. Whitehead.
Score by Quarters
So. Huntingdon 15 9 9 10—43
P-O 15 14 30 11—70