HYDE — The Clearfield cross country teams swept visiting Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday.
The Bison were 19-26 winners, while the Lady Bison won 26-31.
Ben Luzier won the boys race for Clearfield in a time of 19:40. Teammate Trevor Franek was second in 19:55.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Josh Rea took third in 19:56.
Clearfield’s Tyler Olson and Simon Quiqley were fourth and fifth, respectively.
P-O’s Cole Hoover placed sixth. Clearfield’s Michael Odrosky was seventh.
The Mounties rounded out the top ten with Mat Thomas, Scott Frantz and Hunter Martin.
Clearfield’s Avry Grumblatt won the girls race in 21:49. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Manna Potter was second in 23:01.
The Lady Bison’s Amanda McCracken was third, while Scarlett Singleton was fourth.
P-O’s Sam Bainey was fifth, while teammates Natalie Shaw (7th), Megan Kosut (8th), Audrey Smith (9th) and Kylie Timko (10th) finished out the top 10.
Clearfield’s Abby McCracken placed sixth.
Philipsburg-Osceola travels to St. Joseph’s on Oct. 8, while Clearfield heads to Hollidaysburg the same day.
Boys
Clearfield 19,
Philipsburg-Osceola 36
Top Ten
1. Ben Luzier, C, 19:40. 2. Trevor Franek, C, 19:55. 3. Josh Rea, PO, 19:56. 4. Tyler Olson, C, 20:24. 5. Simon Quigley, C, 20:38. 6. Cole Hoover, PO, 20:55. 7. Michael Odrosky, C, 21:10. 8. Mat Thomas, PO, 21:42. 9. Scott Frantz, PO, 22:08. 10. Hunter Martin, PO, 23:46.
Other P-O runners
11. Braeden Fenton, 25:23. 12. Shane Parish, 25:24.
Other Clearfield runners
13.Will Brickley, 26:10.
Girls
Clearfield 26,
Philipsburg-Osceola 31
Top Ten
1. Avry Grumblatt, C, 21:49. 2. Manna Potter, PO, 23:01. 3. Amanda McCracken, C, 23:15. 4. Scarlett Singleton, C, 23:52. 5. Sam Bainey, PO, 25:36. 6. Abby McCracken, C, 26:18. 7. Natalie Shaw, PO, 26:45. 8. Megan Kosut, PO, 26:50. 9. Audrey Smith, PO, 23:06. 10. Kylie Timko, PO, 28:35.
Other P-O runners
11. Hannah Wildman, 28:45. 12. Katie Trentham, 29:27. 13. Maddie Sparks, 30:12. 14. Alyssa Butterworth, 31:51. 16. Roselyn Weaver, 32:48. 17. Brittne Williams, 37:50. 18. Mae Howell, 37:40.
Other Clearfield runners
15. Alycia Edwards, 32:35.