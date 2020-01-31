PHILIPSBURG — Despite frigid winter temperatures and the dreary grey of winter, things are definitely looking bright at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. Not only are teachers and staff working hard to ensure that students are provided with educational experiences and programs that are meaningful and engaging, but an emphasis is consistently placed on the promotion of positive behavior, acts of kindness and high academic standards.
At Osceola Mills and Philipsburg elementary schools, students continue to excel on standardized tests such as the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment. While English Language Arts scores in the area of text-dependent analysis have steadily increased over the past five years for fourth grade students at OME, 85 percent of third graders who completed the PSSA exam were proficient in mathematics for the 2018-19 school year as well. At PE, not only has the percentage of students in third and fourth grade who performed proficient or advanced in both reading and math increased since 2018, but PE was recently identified by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as a Title 1 Distinguished School for the 2019-2020 school year. This honor is based on academic performance data which indicates schools across the state that made the greatest gains in achievement during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
Students in grades K-5 are reaping the benefits of a newly revised science curriculum. A new and innovative program, Building Blocks of Science, provides hands-on activities that integrate cross-curricular content in areas such as technology, art and music, math, language arts and other areas of science.
Where random acts of kindness are concerned, P-O students always step up to the plate. As part of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support program at OME, students and staff are currently organizing a fund raiser to support the Osceola Pool, and PE recently completed their annual food drive for the Philipsburg Food Bank. Both students and staff at PE donated items to the drive, and second grade students oversaw collection, counting and tallying of classroom donations. At the high school, students in Career Skills classes are pitching in to keep the P-O Cares Closet stocked and functioning. With the support of their teachers and donations from individuals, local businesses, community groups, and the Philipsburg-Osceola Key Club, which organized a food drive to support the program, the P-O Cares Closet provides students in need with items such as food, clothing, personal hygiene products and school supplies.
At the secondary level, students continue to demonstrate high levels of academic performance in a number of areas as well. As a result of concentrated efforts to help students at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School improve their writing skills, every grade level made significant gains overall in the area of text-dependent analysis on the English Language Arts PSSA test and longitudinal pass rates at POMS have increased by 10 percent in ELA and math over the last 5 years. Furthermore, scores on Advanced Placement exams at the senior high are impressive. Forty-eight students took exams in 12 different AP courses with 54 percent of those students scoring a 3 or higher.
Aside from academics, a number of positive programs are being implemented at the middle school as well as the high school. Fifth graders at POMS are participating in a program called Too Good for Drugs. Students engage in weekly life skills lessons pertaining to topics such as goal and decision making, identifying and managing emotions, effective communication, managing mistakes and healthy friendships. Additional lessons focus on peer pressure and the effects of tobacco products, nicotine (including vaping pens), alcohol and marijuana. Additionally, middle school students recently participated in a program on bullying and cyberbullying presented by Michelle Nutter from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
Mountie Mentors are having a positive impact districtwide. At the middle school level, the Mighty Mountie Mentors attended an Empowering the Bystander training earlier in the year at the CIU #10. The 8th grade mentors brought back the information they learned and developed a presentation to share with students at POMS. The mentors presented Empowering the Bystander to the 5th grade students and performed skits to demonstrate the empowering strategies that can be used when students are faced with bullying situations.
At the high school level, the Mountie Mentor program consists of a group of eight seniors (eight girls and eight boys) who are nominated by their teachers. While the original purpose of the program was to create a support system through which senior mentors serve as a friends, coaches, and advisors to incoming freshman, the Mountie Mentors have branched out over the past two years. These days, Mountie Mentors can be spotted visiting students at OME where the senior students serve as role models for elementary students by teaching lessons on topics such as health and hygiene and being thankful.
Upcoming events within the district include a health and wellness day for staff on Feb. 17. The theme for the day is “Beat the Winter Blues!” and the schedule will allow time for focusing on personal well-being while offering resources for promoting a healthy life style. Additionally, kindergarten registration will be held at PE on March 30-31 and OME on April 1-2.
Parents or guardians with students turning five years of age on or before Aug. 31 should contact the school office for additional details.
Submitted by Linda E. Hockey, P-O Administrative Specialist