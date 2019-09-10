ROARING SPRING — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team split a tri-meet at Central on Tuesday.
The boys beat the hosts 19-37, but dropped a 15-50 decision to Bellefonte. The Lady Mounties downed the Lady Dragons 15-50, but fell to Bellefonte 23-32.
P-O’s Manna Potter won the girls race with a time of 23:32. Samantha Bainey was fourth (25:09) and Megan Kosut (27:06) took eighth for the Lady Mounties. Natalie Shaw (28:38) was tenth.
Bellefonte’s Austin Melius won the boys race in 19:30.
P-O’s Scott Frantz (20:49), Josh Rea (21:05) and Cole Hoover (21:09) were seventh, eighth and tenth, respectively.
Both teams are now 2-1 on the season.
P-O is back in action Thursday, hosting St. Joseph’s and West Branch.
Boys
Bellefonte 15, Central 50
P-O 19, Central 37
Bellefonte 15, P-O 50
Top 10
1. Austin Melius, B, 19:30. 2. Chase Ebeling, B, 19:31. 3. Eric Bennett, B, 19:32. 4. Aaron Carlini, B, 20:33. 5. Daniel Mussett, B, 20:38. 6. Dillon Settle, B, 20:41. 7. Scott Frantz, PO, 20:49. 8. Josh Rea, PO, 21:05. 9. Luke Knisely, C, 21:05. 10. Cole Hoover, PO, 21:09.
Other P-O runners: 12. Chad Muckey, 21:36. 14. Matthew Thomas, 22:31. 17. Hunter Lucas, 23:33. 20. Hunter Martin, 24:13. 21. Shane Parish, 24:58. 24. Braeden Fenton, 26:44.
Girls
Bellefonte 15, Central 50
P-O 15, Central 50
Bellefonte 15, Central 50
1. Manna Potter, PO, 23:32. 2. Amaya Rothrock, B, 23:39. 3. Amber Shirey, B, 24:03. 4. Samantha Bainey, PO, 25:09. 5. Haley Herr, B, 25:36. 6. Mia Elmore, B, 25:39. 7. Katie Gearhart, B, 25:54. 8. Megan Kosut, PO, 27:06. 9. Lauren Crilly, C, 27:41. 10. Natalie Shaw, PO, 28:38.
Other P-O runners: 11. Hannah Wildman, 28:40. 14. Madeline Sparks, 30:50. 15. Katie Trenthan, 21:13. 16. Audrey Smith, 33:30. 17. Alyssa Butterworth, 35:33. 18. Kylie Timko, 36:49. 19. Roselyn Weaver, 37:05. 20. Madelinn Maehow, 39:44. 21. Brittany Williams, 41:25. 22. Cassy Butterworth, 44:42.