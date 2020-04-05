I was one of three dissenting voices on the Philipsburg-Osceola School Board vote to move our 5th grade.
As approved, our six classrooms of 5th grade students and teachers at our middle school will be split between the two elementary schools that are about five miles apart. Much has already been written regarding the lack of opportunity for the public to provide input prior to the decision.
My vote against the move was based not only on the fact that all six affected teachers opposed it; but also on the large number of comments received from my constituents; none of which favored splitting 5th grade and moving it.
This issue and the prevailing discord within the school board resulted in two additional members resigning. The morning after the vote, Rob Massung and Rob Miller resigned. Both are responsible, intelligent, open minded individuals who put the needs and well being of our students above all else. Whether I agreed or disagreed with them, they were always voices of reason. Their opinions were backed up with research and verbal explanations supporting their positions. They felt ineffective on a board they perceived as being stacked against them. I will miss their input and wish them well in all future endeavors.
Although my position on splitting and moving the 5th grade differs from the board’s remaining six members, I respect their opinions and know each of them feels it is in the best interest of our students. I will continue in my present capacity and work closely with the collective board to facilitate this move while continuing to provide our P-O students with the best possible education.
Linda K. Bush
Vice President / Personnel Chairman
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board