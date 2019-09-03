TYRONE — Tyrone’s Chloe LaRosa scored four goals, her first just 17 seconds into Tuesday’s game, and added an assist to lead the Lady Eagles to an 8-1 win over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Kendall Markley added two goals for Tyrone, which led 7-0 when Philipsburg-Osceola senior Megan Kosut scored an unassisted goal at 66:42.
“Tyrone was very skilled and played very well together,” said P-O head coach Tom Petro. “They put together a lot of good passing and some speedy breakaways that resulted in some of their goals.
“Even though we lost by seven, I can still say I’m proud of our ladies because they never gave up. They kept hustling until they couldn’t go any more. We still have lots of work that needs to be done, but we’re going to get better.”
Philipsburg-Osceola is back in action Thursday at Central.
Tyrone 8,
Philipsburg-Osceola 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Chloe LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 0:17.
2. LaRosa, T, (Lindsay Parks), 28:46.
3. LaRosa T, (Sophia Nelson), 31:42.
4. Avalyn Moore, T, (LaRosa), 39:00.
Second Half
5. LaRosa, T, (unassisted), 60:37.
6. Eliza Vance, T, (unassisted), 61:24.
7. Kendall Markley, T, (unassisted), 62:54.
8. Megan Kosut, PO, (unassisted), 66:42.
9. Kendall Markley, T, (Mackenzie Latchford), 76:10.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Tyrone 16.
Corner Kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Tyrone 1.