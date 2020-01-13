PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team dropped a 64-34 decision to visiting St. Joseph’s Academy on Monday.
Kyleigh Kennedy led the Lady Mounties with 20 points.
P-O dipped to 2-10 with the loss.
The Lady Mounties return to action this evening, hosting Penns Valley.
St. Joseph’s—64
Simander 10 2-6 23, Youngmark 4 2-3 10, Mallison 0 0-0 0, Scanien 10 0-0 20, Hershbine 0 2-4 2, Wolf 1 0-0 2, Ott 2 3-5 7. Totals: 27 9-18 64.
Philipsburg-Osceola—34
Bainey 0 1-4 1, Bordas 3 0-0 7, Potter 1 0-0 2, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 6 8-8 20, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 2 0-0 4, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-12 34.
Three-pointers: Simander; Bordas.
Score by Quarters
St. Joseph’s 16 15 17 16—64
P-O 6 8 11 9—34