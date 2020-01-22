PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team fell behind visiting Bellefonte 20-2 after one quarter on Wednesday evening and couldn’t recover, suffering a 54-30 setback to the Lady Raiders.
Kyleigh Kennedy scored 17 points to lead the Lady Mounties. Sam Bainey added nine.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 3-13 overall and 0-9 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Mounties visit Clearfield on Friday.
Bellefonte—54
Smith 3 0-0 7, Gardner 2 0-2 4, Johnson 2 1-4 5, Neff 0 1-2 1, Tice 6 1-2 13, Rossman 0 0-1 0, Corman 1 1-2 3, DeHaas 4 2-2 10, Kerr 2 2-2 6, Aviles 0 0-0 0, Rados 2 0-2 4, Kopcha 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 9-21 54.
Philipsburg-Osceola—30
Bainey 3 1-5 9, Bordas 0 0-0 0, Potter 0 0-0 0, Kennedy 8 1-1 17, Reed 0 0-0 0, Thorp 1 2-2 4, Pinto 0 0-3 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-11 30.
Three-pointers: Smith; Bainey 2.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 20 20 8 6—54
P-O 2 12 11 5—30