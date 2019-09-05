PHILIPSBURG — The P-O Educational Foundation proudly hosted the second annual Keno Beezer Wiffle Ball Classic on Saturday, July 20 at the Elks Lodge and Country Club in Philipsburg. Ninety people attended the event and the double elimination tournament consisted of 20 three-person teams. Brian Pelka, organizer of the event and member of the P-O Educational Foundation Board, shared, “The tournament was a huge success. Keno Beezer threw out the first pitch, and Brandon McCliment, a fourth-grade teacher from Osceola Mills Elementary School, played the National Anthem on his guitar. It was great to have so many people involved since the proceeds support the students of the P-O School District.”
Established in 2014, the vision of the Philipsburg-Osceola Educational Foundation is to partner with the district and community to secure resources and utilize talents that enrich the lives of every P-O student. The foundation is dedicated to enhancing the educational opportunities of students in the P-O School District, and through fund raising efforts such as the Wiffle Ball Classic and generous tax-deductible donations made by friends of the district, the foundation is able to offer scholarship opportunities to students and grant support to teachers. Furthermore, POEF utilizes funds to purchase and procure educational resources, support athletic and extracurricular activities, and reward academic excellence on the part of students as well as the professional achievements of teachers.
Winners of the tournament — Matt Curtis, Chris Fox and Matt McCamley — received the team trophy, tournament t-shirts, and $25 gift cards to local businesses. Additionally, the following were winners of a raffle which included prizes donated by Tyler Good, a teacher in the district, as well as Walmart Distribution Center: 50/50: Joe Neidrick, corn hole boards: Donna Wasilko, vacuum cleaner: Bud O’Brien, charcoal grill: Bud O’Brien, microwave: Bud O’Brien, and dehumidifier: John Freeburg.
The P-O Educational Foundation would also like to thank the following sponsors for donating $200 or more to the event: Jack Frost Construction, Inc., Fullington Trailways, LLC., Metz Culinary, Navaco Industries, Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, Hi-Way Pizza, and Merrill Lynch-DRSM Wealth Management Group.
Pelka shared that the foundation is looking forward to next year’s tournament which will be held on July 25 .
“The P-O Educational Foundation is pleased that this tournament continues to grow,” Pelka said. “We would like to thank the Elks for hosting the event. The money we raised will be used to give scholarships to future P-O graduates, award teacher mini-grants, and generally speaking, enrich the entire P-O experience for our kids. Supporting the P-O Educational Foundation and the Keno Beezer Wiffle Ball Classic is a great way to show your P-O pride. We are looking forward to seeing even more people next year.”