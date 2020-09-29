PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team took down visiting Penns Valley 25-10, 25-11 and 25-19 on Tuesday evening.
Kalista Butler led the Lady Mounties with 25 assists, 11 service points and 11 digs. Janey Johnson added 10 digs.
Reese Hazelton recorded 14 kills, 10 service points, including three aces, and three blocks. CeCe Hite added a pair blocks and London Cutler notched 12 digs and nine service points.
P-O improved to 6-0 with the win.
The Lady Mounties travel to Central on Thursday.