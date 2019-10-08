PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team toppled visiting Huntingdon 25-17, 25-12, 20-25 and 25-19 on Tuesday night.
Kalista Butler had 29 assists for the Lady Mounties, who improved to 13-5 overall and 7-3 in Mountain League play.
Janey Johnson added 20 digs, while Paige Jarrett tallied 17 service points with eight aces.
London Cutler finished with 13 kills, while Cece Hite had three blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola returns to action on Thursday at Clearfield.
P-O also won the JV match 25-11 and 25-9 to improve to 10-5 on the season.