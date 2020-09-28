PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola beat Central Mountain in four sets on Monday evening, 25-16, 20-25, 25-13, and 25-17.
Kalista Butler racked up 41 assists for the Lady Mounties, while adding 11 service points, including four aces. Janey Johnson also recorded 11 service points and added 18 digs. London Cutler had 12 digs.
Reese Hazelton notched 20 kills, Paige Jarrett had seven kills and Jayden Perks picked up two blocks.
P-O improved to 5-0. The Lady Mounties are back in action today, hosting Penns Valley.