PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team upended visiting Central in three sets on Tuesday night.
The Lady Mounties won by scores of 25-13, 25-21 and 25-17.
Kalista Butler had 24 assists, 16 service points and three aces. Kyleigh Kennedy led the team in kills with 13.
London Cutler added eight digs, while Jayden Perks had three blocks.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the Mountain League. The Lady Mounties travel to Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
The junior varsity game was also won by P-O, 25-12 and 25-21. The Lady Mounties improved to 7-4 with the win.