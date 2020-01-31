MARTINSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team was downed by Central 71-24 on Friday night.
Sam Bainey had 12 points to pace the Lady Mounties, while Lindsey Bordas added 10.
The Lady Mounties fell to 4-15 overall. P-O heads to Southern Huntingdon on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—24
Bainey 2 6-10 12, Bordas 3 3-3 10, Potter 0 0-0 0, Pinto 0 0-0 0, Reed 1 0-0 2, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 9-15 24.
Central—71
Oakes 1 0-0 2, Kreider 0 0-0 0, Johnston 0 2-2 2, T. Longenecker 1 0-0 2, K. Longenecker 2 0-2 4, Metzger 8 3-5 19, Mock 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Eicher 2 0-0 6, Heuston 2 0-0 4, Brumbaugh 9 0-0 21, Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 5-11 71.
Three-pointers: Bainey 2, Bordas 1. Eicher 2, Brumbaugh 3.
Score by Quarters
P-O 6 4 9 5—24
Central 27 19 16 9—71