HUNTINGDON — Tyler Doyle scored 32 points for the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team in an 80-63 loss on Friday night.
Doyle, who had been out with an illness, drained six three-pointers and went 8-of-9 from the free throw line.
Ryan Whitehead added 21 for the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 6-7 overall and 1-7 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Bellefonte on Tuesday.
Philipsburg Osceola—63
Ty. Doyle 9 8-9 32, Richardson 1 0-0 2, R. Whitehead 8 4-4 21, DeSimone 2 2-4 6, J. Whitehead 0 2-2 2, Matson 0 0-0 0, Depto 0 0-0 0, Tr. Doyle 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20 16-19 63.
Huntingdon—80
Cooper 4 3-3 12, Miller 5 2-5 12, J. Ritchey 7 2-5 16, Gearhart 6 3-5 15, Harman 6 0-0 14, R. Ritchey 1 0-0 3, Poorman 2 0-0 4, Rigby 2 0-0 4. Totals: 33 10-18 80.
Three-pointers: Cooper, Harman 2, R Ritchey, Ty. Doyle 6, R. Whitehead.
Score by Quarters
Hunt 17 25 15 23—80
PO 13 16 16 18—63