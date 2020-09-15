PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team swept visiting Clearfield on Tuesday.
The Mounties won the boys match 25-32, while the Lady Mounties picked up a 28-31 decision.
P-O’s Chad Muckey won the boys race with a (current) course record time of 19:21. Scott Frantz was third in 20:58.
Ben Luzier came in second for Clearfield with a time of 20:10, while teammate Tyler Olson was fourth in 21:12.
Scarlett Singleton (25:02) and Amanda McCracken (26:07) were 1-2 for Clearfield in the girls race, but P-O seven in the Top 10, led by third-place finisher Manna Potter (27:12).
P-O is back in action Tuesday, hosting Bellwood-Antis.
Clearfield hosts a tri-meet with Tyrone and Central on Sept. 22.
Boys
Philipsburg-Osceola 25,
Clearfield 32
Top 10
1. Chad Muckey, PO, 19:21.
2. Ben Luzier, C, 20:10.
3. Scott Frantz, PO, 20:58.
4. Tyler Olson, C, 21:12.
5. Elijah Fox, C, 23:34.
6. Shane Parish, PO, 24:11.
7. Braeden Fenton, PO, 25:33.
8. Carson Carlheim, PO, 26:40.
9. Ben Meyers, PO, 27:59.
10. Gannon Mathews, C, 39:06.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 28,
Clearfield 31
1. Scarlett Singleton, C, 25:02.
2. Amanda McCracken, C, 26:07.
3. Mann Potter, PO, 27:12.
4. Jordyn Williamson, PO, 27:20.
5. Alycia Edwards, C, 27:29.
6. Jaylee Cook, PO, 28:21.
7. Kylie Timko, PO, 28:26.
8. Natalie Shaw, PO, 28:50.
9. Katie Trentham, PO, 29:30.
10. Audrey Smith, PO, 29:30.
Other Clearfield runners: 12. Abby McCracken, 31:34.
0ther P-O runners: 11. Marlee Butterworh, 31:31. 13. Reilly Vroman, 32:03. 14. Heather Wayland, 34:20. 15. Cassie Butterworth, 37:19. 16. Kate Meyers, 38:56. 17. Ruby Pinto, 40:59.