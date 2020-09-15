PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team swept visiting Clearfield on Tuesday.

The Mounties won the boys match 25-32, while the Lady Mounties picked up a 28-31 decision.

P-O’s Chad Muckey won the boys race with a (current) course record time of 19:21. Scott Frantz was third in 20:58.

Ben Luzier came in second for Clearfield with a time of 20:10, while teammate Tyler Olson was fourth in 21:12.

Scarlett Singleton (25:02) and Amanda McCracken (26:07) were 1-2 for Clearfield in the girls race, but P-O seven in the Top 10, led by third-place finisher Manna Potter (27:12).

P-O is back in action Tuesday, hosting Bellwood-Antis.

Clearfield hosts a tri-meet with Tyrone and Central on Sept. 22.

Boys

Philipsburg-Osceola 25,

Clearfield 32

Top 10

1. Chad Muckey, PO, 19:21.

2. Ben Luzier, C, 20:10.

3. Scott Frantz, PO, 20:58.

4. Tyler Olson, C, 21:12.

5. Elijah Fox, C, 23:34.

6. Shane Parish, PO, 24:11.

7. Braeden Fenton, PO, 25:33.

8. Carson Carlheim, PO, 26:40.

9. Ben Meyers, PO, 27:59.

10. Gannon Mathews, C, 39:06.

Girls

Philipsburg-Osceola 28,

Clearfield 31

1. Scarlett Singleton, C, 25:02.

2. Amanda McCracken, C, 26:07.

3. Mann Potter, PO, 27:12.

4. Jordyn Williamson, PO, 27:20.

5. Alycia Edwards, C, 27:29.

6. Jaylee Cook, PO, 28:21.

7. Kylie Timko, PO, 28:26.

8. Natalie Shaw, PO, 28:50.

9. Katie Trentham, PO, 29:30.

10. Audrey Smith, PO, 29:30.

Other Clearfield runners: 12. Abby McCracken, 31:34.

0ther P-O runners: 11. Marlee Butterworh, 31:31. 13. Reilly Vroman, 32:03. 14. Heather Wayland, 34:20. 15. Cassie Butterworth, 37:19. 16. Kate Meyers, 38:56. 17. Ruby Pinto, 40:59.

Tags