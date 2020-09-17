PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country teams split with visiting Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
The Lady Mounties were 15-50 winners, while the Mounties fell 27-28.
For the girls, P-O’s Manna Potter crossed the line first, finishing in a time of 27:43.
The Lady Mounties captured the top seven spots in the race.
Potter was followed by Jordyn Williamson, Kylie Timko, Natalie Shaw, Katie Trentham, Audrey Smith and Jaylee Cook.
Marlee Butterworth and Reilly Vroman finished ninth and tenth, respectively.
For the boys, P-O’s Chad Muckey was again the winner, crossing the finish line in 19:33.
Teammate Scott Frantz was third, while Shane Parish was seventh. Braedon Fenton and Carson Carlheim rounded out the top 10 for the Mounties.
P-O travels to Penns Valley on Tuesday.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 15,
Bellwood-Antis 50
Top 10
1. Manna Potter, PO, 27:43. 2. Jordyn Williamson, PO, 27:54. 3. Kylie Timko, PO, 28:16. 4. Natalie Shaw, PO, 28:38. 5. Katie Trentham, PO, 29:19. 6. Audrey Smith, PO, 29:39. 7. Jaylee Cook, PO, 29:57. 8. Olivia Kelley, BA, 30:31. 9. Marlee Butterworth, PO, 32:11. 10. Reilly Vroman, PO, 32:28.
Boys
Bellwood-Antis 27,
Philipsburg-Osceola 28
Top 10
1. Chad Muckey, PO, 19:33. 2. Kenny Robison, BA, 20:38. 3. Scott Frantz, PO, 21:09. 4. Christian Sensibaugh, BA, 22:16. 5. Caedon Poe, BA, 22:47. 6. Andy Millar, BA, 23:07. 7. Shane Parish, PO, 23:47. 8. Braedon Fenton, PO, 25:39. 9. Carson Caplheim, PO, 25:58. 10. Carter Rettig, BA, 26:41.