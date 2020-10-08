PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team hosted Bellefonte and Central on Thursday.
The boys fell to the Raiders 19-42 and lost to the Dragons 25-34. The Lady Mounties beat Central 15-50, but fell to Bellefonte 17-45.
Bellefonte’s Austin Melins won the boys race with a time of 18:29. P-O’s Chad Meckey was the top finisher (third) for the hosts, running the course in 18:40. Mountie Scott Frantz was sixth with a time of 20:48.
Lady Raider Ashley Auckerman won the girls race with a time of 22:54.
Manna Potter led the Lady Mounties with a 24:54, good for fourth place. Jaylee Cook (26:27) and Kylie Timko (27:06) were eighth and tenth for P-O.
The P-O boys dropped to 2-5, while the Lady Mounties are 4-3.
The Mounties return to action Monday at West Branch.
Boys
Bellefonte 19,
Philipsburg-Osceola 42
Central 25,
Philipsburg-Osceola 34
Bellefonte 16, Central 45
Top 10
1. Austin Melins, B, 18:29. 2. Chase Ebeling, B, 18:37. 3. Chad Meckey, PO, 18:40. 4. Eric Bennett, B, 19:45. 5. Aaron Carlini, B, 20:00. 6. Scott Frantz, PO, 20:48. 7. Tyler Biesinger, C, 21:18. 8. Alex Mansfield, B, 21:19. 9. Cayden Wright, C, 21:29. 10. Darrel Stickles, B, 21:53.
Other P-O runners: 15. Shane Parish 23:40, 21. Carson Carlheim, 26:15.
Girls
Philipsburg-Osceola 15,
Central 50
Bellefonte 17,
Philipsburg-Osceola 45
Bellefonte 15, Central 50
Top 10
1. Ashley Auckerman, B, 22:54. 2. Kate Rarric, B, 23:31. 3. Mia Elmore, B, 24:00. 4. Manna Potter, PO, 24:54. 5. Mikayla Cole, B, 25:11. 6. Katie Gearhart, B, 26:14. 7. Haley Herr, B, 26:26. 8. Jaylee Cook, PO, 26:27. 9. Natasha Hoffman, B, 26:31. 10. Kylie Timko, PO, 27:06.
Other P-O runners: 12. Katie Trentham 27:24. 13. Jordyn Williamson 27:43. 14. Natalie Shaw, 27:54. 15. Audrey Smith 28:32. 17. Marlee Butterworth 29:34. 18. Heather Wayland 31:43. 19. Reilly Vroman 32:21. 21. Cassie Butterworth 34:11. 22. Kyra Lansberry 36:46. 23. Ruby Pinto 39:01.