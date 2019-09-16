BELLEFONTE — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf team shot a 157 on Monday to defeat Clearfield (167) and host Bellefonte (163) in a Mountain League meet.
Lady Bison Christina McGinnis fired a 50 to tie Bellefonte’s Rianna Morris with the day’s low round.
P-O’s Lindsey Bordas (51), Katie Lingle (53) and Sami Hardy(53 ) followed with the third, fourth and fifth-best scores respectively.
Kathryn Barnes shot a 55 for Clearfield, while McLain Alt rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bison with a 62.
Clearfield travels to Curwensville on Sept. 24 and then hosts the next Mountain League meet on Sept. 26.
Philipsburg-Osceola—157
Lindsey Bordas 51, Katie Lingle 53, Sami Hardy 53. Others: Abby Vaux 58, Kylie Adams 59, Lauren Sinclair 64.
Bellefonte—163
Rianna Morris 50, Sam Shaw 56, Keeli Pighetti 57, Riley Clute 60. Others: Sam Fike 64, Angela Strouse 68.
Clearfield—167
Christina McGinnis 50, Kathryn Barnes 55, McLain Alt 62.
Penns Valley—DNS
Avery Dinges 57, Paige Dobson 59.