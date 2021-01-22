WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team raced out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter Friday night against host Bald Eagle Area and never looked back as the Mounties more than doubled up the Eagles, 66-32.
Eight different Mounties scored in the win, led by Jacon DeSimone who had 18 points. Jeremy Whitehead joined him in double figures with 15, while Oliver Harpster and Jeremy Whitehead had nine and seven, respectively. Harpster hit three of P-O’s six 3-pointers on the night night.
The Mounties (3-2) return to action Monday when they host Moshannon Valley for Senior Night.
Philipsburg-Osceola—66
Harpster 3 0-0 9, DeSimone 8 1-1 18, Doyle 1 4-8 6, J. Whitehead 3 1-1 7, R.Whitehead 7 0-1 15, Depto 2 0-0 4, K. Hahn 2 0-0 5, Johnson 1 0-0 2, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Phillippi 0 0-0 0, Putillion 0 0-0 0, B. Hahn 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-11.
BEA—32
Burns 1 0- 02, Gavlock 2 4-6 10, Vaughn 5 0-0 10, Angellotti 1 0-0 2, Jodon 3 0-0 6, Koleno 0 0-2 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Irvin 1 0-0 2, Metsko 0 0-0 0, Herr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-8 32.
Three-pointers: P-O 6 (Harpster 3, DeSimone, R. Whitehead, K. Hahn), BEA 2 (Gavlock 2).
Score by Quarters
P-O 21 12 22 11—66
BEA 6 10 8 8—32