HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team scored wins over Tyrone, Hollidaysburg, Punxsutawney and St. Joseph’s on Wednesday afternoon to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The victories gave head coach Jordan Albright his 100th win at the helm of the Mounties. He is now 103-41-1 at the school.
P-O’s Brandon Singer had the top score with a 79. He was followed by Ky Bender (80), Keegan Soltis (81) and Chad Frank (82).
The Mounties finished the day with a score of 322. Tyrone was second with a 340, while Hollidaysburg was third with a 342. Punxsutawney (342) and St. Joseph’s (431) rounded out the team scoring.
P-O returns to action today at Penns Valley.