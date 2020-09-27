Boston College scored 10 points in the final 1:11 to secure an improbable 24-21 plug-ugly victory over Sun Belt Conference spoiler Texas State in BC’s home opener Saturday night at Alumni Stadium.
Aaron Boumerhi, who waited out three straight timeouts, kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3 seconds remaining to complete the Eagles’ remarkable comeback. BC improved to 2-0 and will host North Carolina next Saturday.
“That was something else and its very rare there are three timeouts left at that point,” said Boumerhi. “But I was kind of expecting it, what else were they going to do with them?”
Sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec flawlessly executed short and intermediate passes on the Eagles’ final two drives.
He completed 7-of-9 passes and tied the game 21-21 on a 5-yard toss to tight end Hunter Long with 1:11 to play.
The Bobcats imploded on their final possession and gave BC the ball back on its 33 with 47 seconds remaining.
With the Bobcats playing a prevent defense, Jurkovec completed five straight short passes to set up the winning field goal.
The Bobcats had a 357-297 edge in total offense. Jurkovec completed 26-of-38 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and a pick.
He also rushed for two touchdowns. TSU quarterback Brady McBride completed 19-of-29 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
Penalty swing: BC marched down the field on its opening possession. On second and 11 from the TSU 19, Jurkovec threw a touchdown pass to CJ Lewis. But the six points came off the board when center Alec Lindstrom was flagged for being an ineligible receiver downfield.
After a pass for no gain, Jurkovec was sacked for minus 6-yards. Boumerhi’s 47-yard field goal attempt was blocked. The Bobcats scored a touchdown on the change of possession to go up 7-0.
Rapid response: On TSU’s third possession, BC safety Mike Palmer intercepted McBride’s deep ball and returned it 71 yards to the Bobcats’ 6. Jurkovec tied the game 7-7 on a keeper from the one. The BC offense got a needed pick-me-up from the D.
Make the grab: On a first-and-10 from the BC 36, McBride was flushed from the pocket and threw a line drive directly into the outstretched hands of BC cornerback Josh DeBerry. The sophomore couldn’t come down with the ball, giving McBride new life. McBride completed three straight passes to put the Bobcats up 14-7 with 59 seconds to play in the half.