WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team lost to visiting Purchase Line 75-55 on Friday evening.
The Owls fell behind 21-11 in the first quarter, but played the Dragons even in the second quarter to go into the half trailing 34-24.
Purchase Line outscored the hosts 26-14 in the third to take control.
Curtis Boring, Isaac Elias and Adam McGarvey led a balanced scoring attack for the Owls, all scoring 12 points. Cohlton Fry added nine for the Owls, who slipped to 3-13 with the loss.
Harmony is back on the court Tuesday, traveling to Purchase Line.
Purchase Line—75
Sanchez 5 2-2 13, Brooks 3 1-2 7, Huey 7 0-1 14, Antisdel 5 2-3 14, Barnett 11 0-0 23, Himes 0 0-0 0, Beer 1 0-0 2, Scott 0 0-0 0, G. Lamer 0 0-0 0, J. Lamer 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Westover 0 0-0 0, Faught 0 0-0 0, Kephart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 5-10 75.
Harmony—55
J. Westover 2 2-4 6, McGarvey 5 2-3 12, Schneider 1 2-4 4, Boring 4 2-2 12, Elias 5 2-4 12, Maseto 0 0-0 0, Fry 3 2-2 9, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 12-19 55.
Three-pointers: Sanchez, Antisdel 2, Barnett; Boring 2, Fry.
Score by Quarters
Purchase Line 21 13 26 15—75
Harmony 11 13 14 17—55