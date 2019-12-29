PURCHASE LINE — The Harmony boys basketball team was defeated by host Purchase Line 65-43 Saturday evening in the consolation game of the Lions Club Christmas Tournament.
Curtis Boring led the Owls with 11 points, while Joey Schneider netted 10.
The Owls led the Dragons 16-9 after one quarter and were tied at 27 at the half. But the hosts won the second half 38-16 to pull away for the victory.
Harmony fell to 0-6 with the loss.
The Owls host Glendale on Jan. 6.
Harmony—43
Westover 2 0-1 4, McGarvey 1 0-0 2, Schneider 4 2-2 10, Maseto 3 1-2 7, Fry 0 0-0 0, Elias 2 0-0 4, Boring 4 2-3 11, Rorabaugh 0 0-0 0, Dubyak 2 0-0 5, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-8 43.
Purchase Line—65
Sanchez 4 3-8 13, Huey 3 0-0 6, Antisdale 3 3-4 2, Woods 4 0-3 8, Barnett 9 2-2 21, Himes 0 0-0 0, Brooks 2 1-2 5, Kauffman 0 0-0 0, G. Lamer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-19 65.
Three-pointers: Boring, Dubyak; Sanchez 2, Antisdale 3, Barnett.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 16 11 9 7—43
Purchase Line 9 18 16 22—65