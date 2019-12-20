WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team dropped a 57-48 decision to visiting Northern Cambria on Friday evening.
Curtis Boring led the Owls with 19 points.
Harmony slipped to 0-5 with the loss.
The Owls won the jayvee game 48-37. Colten Fry led the way with 16, while Alex Dubyak netted 13.
Northern Cambria—57
Bearer 9 1-2 24, Hoover 1 0-0 3, Sedlock 4 4-6 13, Wise 0 0-0 0, Taylor 1 6-8 8, Lee 3 1-1 9, Rummell 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0, Wiewiora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-17 57.
Harmony—48
Westover 1 2-4 4, McGarvey 2 1-6 6, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Maseto 0 0-0 0, Fry 2 0-0 6, Elias 3 0-0 6, Boring 6 1-2 19, Rorabaugh 1 0-0 3, Dubyak 1 0-0 2, Elli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-12 48.
Three-pointers: Bearer 5, Lee 2, Hoover, Sedlock; Boring 6, Fry 2, McGarvey, Rorabaugh.
Score by Quarters
Northern Cambria 6 13 17 21—57
Harmony 8 10 11 19—48