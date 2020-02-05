WESTOVER — The Harmony boys basketball team outscored visiting Moshannon Valley 15-2 in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game and that 13-point lead ended up being the margin of difference in a 64-51 victory.
Curtis Boring, who had a pair of first-half threes, led the Owls with 12 points. Anthony Maseto added 10 points, while Jayden Westover (9) and Isaac Elias (8) helped in Harmony’s balanced attack.
Mo Valley’s Ben Murawski led all scorers with 15. Ethan Webb also hit double figures with 10.
Murawski netted eight of his points in a 16-point second quarter that saw the Knights cut their deficit to eight.
But the Owls outscored the visitors by three points in each of the final two quarters to set the final.
Harmony improved to 3-15 overall and 3-3 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Mo Valley slipped to 1-17 overall and 0-7 in league play.
Both teams are back in action Friday.
The Owls host Johnstown Christian, while the Knights travel to Juniata Valley.
There was no jayvee game.
Moshannon Valley—51
Kitko 1 0-0 3, E. Webb 3 3-5 10, Dufour 2 0-0 6, Murawski 6 3-5 15, Bacher 2 0-0 4, N. Webb 0 0-0, Hansel 2 0-0 5, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0, Coder 1 0-0 2, Kephart 1 0-0 3, Boyer 0 0-0 0, Witherow 1 0-0 3, Dunlap 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-10 51.
Harmony—64
Westover 4 1-2 9, McGarvey 2 3-4 7, Schneider 3 1-6 7, Boring 3 4-5 12, Elias 3 2-4 8, Maseto 4 1-2 10, Fry 3 0-0 6, Rorabaugh 1 0-0 2, Dubyak 0 0-0 0, Elli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 12-23 64.
Three-pointers: Kitko, E. Webb, Dufour 2, Hansel, Kephart, Witherow; Boring 2, Maseto.
Score By Quarters
Moshannon Valley 2 16 13 20—51
Harmony 15 11 15 23—64