A state appeals court Friday refused to reinstate a $900 lawsuit filed by a high school basketball coach who was fired after trying to assault a referee.
Jon A. Galante claimed he was owed that money because Moniteau School District didn’t fully pay him for his contract after he was canned as the assistant varsity boy’s basketball coach for the 2011-12 season.
Galante made his failed appeal to Commonwealth Court after a Butler County judge dismissed his case.
In the state court’s opinion, Judge Ellen Ceisler backed county Judge Lewis E. Stoughton’s conclusion that Galante wasn’t underpaid and that the way in which he was fired didn’t violate his coaching contract.
Galante was axed for what he did while coaching a junior varsity game on the night of Feb. 15, 2012, right after the varsity team played its last regular season game.
The next day, the district superintendent fired Galante from his coaching job, effective immediately.
The following week the varsity team lost its opening round playoff game.