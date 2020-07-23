What Pennsylvanians learned during a state-level controversy about past leaders with dubious credentials remains instructive nationally today as Americans debate what to do about statues honoring Confederate military and civilian leaders, military bases named for some Confederate generals (some were lousy, battle-losing generals), historical markers along highways, streets and bridges, etc.
Back in 2014, Pennsylvanians re-examined the appropriateness of plaques within the state Capitol that honored four men who turned out to have been lawbreakers: former Sen. Bob Mellow, and former Reps. Bill DeWeese, Herb Fineman and John Perzel.
All had led either the Senate or the House. All became jailbirds. But for a while, their plaques and portraits sung their praises in the galleries reserved for former leaders, with no mention of their crimes or imprisonment.
“Remove the portraits!” thundered demagogic state Sen. Scott Wagner of York.
That would have been awkward. Look along the hallway: Portrait, portrait, portrait, (blank space), another portrait.
It would also have been historically incomplete, even inaccurate. The men did hold the positions of honor. Some (Mellow and Perzel in particular) gave us better government in some respects during their leadership tenures.
We decided against removing the portraits.
But the plaques? Ah, that is another matter.
Therin lies space for updated descriptions that present the men as — people. Even heroes have flaws. Some flaws ought to remain obscured in the rear-view mirror of history: Former President Gerald Ford’s tendency to trip and fall, former President G.W. Bush’s malapropisms, etc. Their shortcomings did not warp the fabric of their governance or leadership.
But Robert E. Lee could have been imprisoned for life. Jefferson Davis should have been hung. They were not. President Abraham Lincoln and Union generals Grant and Sherman sought restoration of the Union above all — and used generous surrender terms, supplemented by President Andrew Johnson’s post-war pardons, to suppress the then-real fear of reignited rebellion and endless guerrilla war, with horrific slaughter of just-freed black slaves a likely component.
Decades later, the rebels were honored with statues, plaques, etc.
Let’s relocate rebels’ statues away from property owned by today’s taxpayers, which include the descendants of those slaves.
In museums, at battlefields or on public historical markers, let’s add truthful modifiers that explain the deeds and the misdeeds of people who did remarkable things — but were also imperfect human beings.
Aren’t we all?
— Denny Bonavita