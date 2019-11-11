I cannot believe what I just read in The Progress. It was in the opinion page of the Nov. 8 issue. The headline went like this, “Legislative efforts to limit abortion rights have no scientific basis.” Where do children come from? Dogs, cats, maybe the cabbage patch. We have very strict laws here in Pennsylvania to protect our dogs and cats, because they are helpless and can’t protect themselves. At the same time we write laws to murder our unborn children, who can’t protect themselves. Science 101, if you take a kernel of corn and put it in the ground, it starts to grow, if I take it out at any point it will die. Or cease growing. Not because it’s not alive, but because I killed it. The same goes in the life of a child. The moment that egg is fertilized it becomes alive. If it is removed at any time it will die. Not because it isn’t alive but because I killed it. Now a kernel of corn grows into a stalk of corn because that’s what it is. You won’t get an oak tree from a kernel of corn. Just like a fetus in the womb of a woman will grow into a child, because that’s what it is, not just a mass. Apparently the people who write our laws can’t grasp this fact. Yet we still vote them in. So who’s fault is it, theirs, or ours?
David Tubbs
Curwensville