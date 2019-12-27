OSCEOLA MILLS — Area residents can get a nice, home-cooked meal free on Tuesdays at various churches in Osceola Mills.
The Osceola Mills Community Winter Suppers started this year on Nov. 5 and take place each Tuesday from 4:30-6 p.m. (barring holiday exceptions) until March 31. If schools are closed due to weather, then dinners are also cancelled for the evening.
Organizer Carol Mekis said she’s been a part of this for 13 and four of the town’s churches take part — Osceola Mills Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Osceola Mills Immaculate Conception Church, Osceola Mills Presbyterian Church and the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.
“We have wonderful volunteers that help,” Mekis said. “We have planning meetings and every September we start.”
Fundraiser letters are sent to those wanting to contribute, as Mekis said they’ve received more funding this year than ever before from organizations and groups.
“We’re so thankful for that,” Mekis said. “It’s just amazing and I’m so proud of (the amount of donations for each church). The people come in and they say ‘thank you’ and they bring their families in and they sit and talk for a while. And we encourage that because some of them are just lonely and want to get out for a nice, hot meal and be in a nice, warm place and visit. That’s why we do these.”
Mekis said over the four weeks in November, they served 575 meals. For the 2018-19 season, there were 2,197 meals served. Menus are not announced prior and Mekis said each church tries to do something different.
“More and more people are getting word of it,” Mekis said. “The menu varies ... Each church makes whatever they want to cook.”
Mekis said they are always seeking volunteers and help is not turned down.
“We have people come in and clean up and we have people that deliver for the ones that can’t make it,” Mekis said. “We’re always looking for help and volunteers ... The community has been a tremendous support for us. We just all feel like we’re led to do this in this community.”
Mekis said she really enjoys seeing people come together for the dinners.
“That’s what I enjoy — the smiles on their faces when they come in,” Mekis said. “Then they come back ... and compliment on the food. Other churches have said the same thing.”