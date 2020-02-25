INDIANAPOLIS — The Steelers knew Ben Roethlisberger was going to Los Angeles last week to be examined by the orthopedic surgeon who performed surgery on his throwing elbow. And they knew their quarterback might do some light throwing with a Nerf ball during his visit.
But they did not expect to see him already throwing a football, albeit lightly.
“It was encouraging to me because it was surprising,” general manager Kevin Colbert said. “When I saw it, I thought that’s great. That’s why I come away with an optimistic viewpoint.”
Colbert is optimistic for two reasons: Not only because of the progress of Roethlisberger’s recovery, but because he thinks the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback could be even better in 2020 after his season-ending surgery.
And, for the first time, someone from the Steelers put a hopeful timetable on Roethlisberger’s return to the football field — Week 1 of the 2020 season.
“That’s everybody’s goal, is to have Ben Roethlisberger, whenever Game 1 is, to be our starting quarterback,” Colbert said Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “l’m pretty sure that’s what everybody was thinking all along. But (the doctors) will dictate that schedule. It’s not like he has to play on Day 1. The doctors will tell us.”
Because Roethlisberger played only six quarters in 2019, and because surgery might help repair some of the normal wear and tear his elbow might have absorbed during his 16-year playing career, Colbert said it’s possible Roethlisberger could actually be better in 2020 than people think.
“I’m not worried about the surgery because it might be a better result,” Colbert said. “The possibility is real he could be a better football player coming out of this surgery. I’m encouraged and excited where he can go.
“He didn’t play last season, so physically, the rest of his body, I don’t want to say he had a year off, but he didn’t have to push his body through an NFL season. So I think that’s a part of it. Also, anytime you tear something, nobody knows at what point (it happened) … was his arm as strong as it had been? Who knows? Coming off the surgery, I’m optimistic it could be better.”
However, just because the Steelers saw their quarterback throwing a ball in February doesn’t mean he is way ahead of schedule with his recovery. It only means Roethlisberger is merely progressing the way his Los Angeles-based surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, anticipated. Sources have told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Roethlisberger’s recovery is right on schedule.
“Sometimes you have to take that competitive player and slow him down,” Colbert said. “I think Ben thought he wanted to show them, ‘I’m doing good guys, let me just do this.’ Him doing that is very encouraging. That’s why we come away optimistic.”
One worry Colbert does not have is about Roethlisberger’s weight, which has been a heavy topic (no pun intended) for months on social media. Roethlisberger, who is 6-feet-5, 252 pounds, has come to training camp each of the past three to four seasons in the best shape of his career. Colbert is not concerned that will change this season.
“No,” he said. “During the offseason, we can’t be with the players, we can’t manage what they do. When they show up in March and April, or whenever, we’ll start to judge them then. I never get concerned about where a player is physically at this point. What they look like most of the time, we don’t know until they get here and start working.”
Then he said, “His physical shape is fine.”
Like with Roethlisberger’s throwing elbow, it’s a long way to September.