I’ve said this time and time again and I’ll remind those once more of this — in the NFL, any team can beat anyone on any given day.
A good reminder of this was Sunday’s Pittsburgh/Dallas game that saw the Steelers eke out a win to go 8-0 over the now 2-7 Cowboys. It was a game that saw Dallas take a 19-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh was a double-digit favorite everywhere you looked going into the contest. But if you’re a true Steelers fan, you know that those are the games they typically end up losing. I remember many times whenever they were heavily favored, only to lose to someone like the Raiders that end up being 3-13 on the season.
This is what I truly love about the NFL, though. You can never really take a week for granted. Just look at what almost happened on Monday night between the Jets and the Patriots.
The winless “J-E-T-S Jets Jets Jets” held a 27-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter over the Patriots as one of the darkest losses in the Bill Belichick Era was upon us. I mean, Joe Flacco was even channeling his 2012 playoff run and was picking apart the New England secondary — how this even happened, I don’t know. Maybe there was a full moon or something.
Seeing the Patriots face a potential 2-6 record, New England turned it around and the clock for the Jets struck midnight. So the “fake Jets” became the “real Jets” once again and lost on a 51-yard field goal by former Jet Nick Folk as time expired.
My point to these two scenarios is this — regardless of how good a team can be, you can’t be perfect unless you’re the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Each great team is bound to have a bad game or two. I mean, even the Chiefs lost to the Raiders earlier this season. So while it made for a great game for the casual football fan, I don’t think the Steelers are necessarily in trouble unless they get the “injury bug” or if COVID-19 plays a larger role.
For the latter scenario, Ben Roethlisberger and others are currently on the COVID-19 list after TE Vance McDonald tested positive on Monday. If I had to guess, I’d say Big Ben will be cleared by Sunday, but again, those that contract or come into contact with those with coronavirus has made this the most unpredictable season of all time.
Last week I ended up going 7-3 and only missed on Derek Carr — for the second week in a row and I am now officially retiring (temporarily) him for ruining my record — and Damien Harris from the studs list and Jonnu Smith for the duds. I’m starting to actually dig out of the early season hole I created, as I’m 35-43-2 overall. With momentum on my side, I give you this week’s predictions ...
Studs
Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams. It’ll be a divisional matchup with the Rams taking on the Seattle Seahawks this week. The Seattle secondary has been nothing short of abysmal this year and has given up the most fantasy points to QB this season. Goff isn’t owned as much as he once was, so he’s likely your primary fill-in QB this week if your guy is on a bye.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos. The rookie first round pick out of Alabama has the potential to be a game-changing wideout for the Broncos. The last two weeks, Jeudy has 11 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown. Last week alone, QB Drew Lock peppered him with 14 targets. Jeudy should be in your starting lineup this week against the Raiders and for the rest of the season.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots. With Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry out over the past couple of weeks, Meyers has emerged as the Patriots’ top wideout. He hauled in 12 receptions for 169 yards against the Jets.
While it’s not the best matchup against Baltimore this week, I see no reason that he won’t continue to get targets, especially if Harry is out again.
Duke Johnson, RB, Houston Texans. Duke Johnson is the backup to David Johnson, who left last week’s game with a concussion. As of Wednesday afternoon, interim coach Romeo Crennel said David Johnson’s status for Sunday against the Browns isn’t clear. If David sits, that leaves Duke in a revenge game against his former team. Duke, like Goff, is a great bye-week RB filler.
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles. It’s not a particularly great matchup, but after a week where he didn’t do much in returning from an ankle injury, I think Philly will make it a point to get him more involved against the Giants. He’s likely a top 10 play at a thin TE spot.
Duds
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie has already “graduated” in fantasy ownership to be considered a dud for the week, as Herbert is QB9 on the year after not playing in the first week. That being said, I don’t think he does well against a stingy Miami Dolphins defense this week.
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks. With Seattle taking on the Rams, I think Sean McVay’s squad will focus more on taking Metcalf out of the game. That could very well mean you’ll see Tyler Lockett have a huge game, but I just have a hunch they won’t let the freakishly athletic wideout from Ole Miss be the reason the Rams get beat.
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers. Moore has been one of this year’s biggest WR busts. At this point, he’s behind Robby Anderson in the wideout pecking order and with the last few weeks, he’s also behind Curtis Samuel. I’ve got him on one of my teams and had another receiver not had a bye, I would’ve considered benching him as I don’t think he turns it around against Tampa Bay this week.
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears. Montgomery had 14 carries last week against the Titans and turned that into 30 years. Yeaaahhh, not great.
It’s not a particularly awful matchup against the Vikings on Monday night, but I don’t see Montgomery being the reason you win your fantasy matchup this week, either.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens. Andrews will either get you something like 20+ fantasy points or 4 points — there is no in-between with the guy. This season in eight games, he’s been a “dud” in five of them. I’ll go with another dud against the Ravens.