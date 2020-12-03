There were two things that I was completely enamored with as far as the NFL this week. The first of those would be what took place in regards to the quarterback situation with the Denver Broncos.
In yet another case of “covidmania runnin’ wild,” Denver was informed that backup QB Jeff Driskel tested positive on Thursday. As contact tracing was completed, it was then found that Driskel had a meeting with all of his QBs in watching film — while not wearing any masks.
That meant that starter Drew Lock and backups Blake Bortles and Brett Rypien were then deemed to be close contacts with Driskel and they were ruled out by the league.
I don’t think I’m a football expert by any stretch of the imagination, but last time I checked, I believe you do need a quarterback in order to play a football game. This is where things get wild and crazy and I absolutely love it.
The Broncos then tried to get the NFL to sign off on having its quality control coach Rob Calabrese activated to the roster in order to lead its offense. Lord have mercy. Calabrese was a QB and wideout at Central Florida from 2008-12 and the Broncos — who hired Calabrese as a coach last year — felt he had the best grasp of the offense.
This is amazing. I don’t know what exactly to compare this to. The only thing professionally I can even think of is whenever hockey has emergency goaltenders and a team ends up signing someone like a 38-year-old elementary school teacher to tend the net on a random Tuesday night.
After the NFL nixed a dream chaos scenario, they then went with practice squad wideout Kendall Hinton at QB. He also played a little bit of QB in college at Wake Forest as a freshman — albeit with poor stats that saw him convert to wideout soon thereafter. Reports were coming out the day prior that Hinton was actually meeting many of his teammates for the first time 24 hours prior to kickoff. For those familiar and tech/meme savvy, this is where I’d insert that “This is fine” GIF of a cartoon dog sitting at a table drinking coffee inside a house that’s engulfed in flames.
This naturally made the New Orleans Saints’ defense the top-rated team of the week and they did not disappoint. Hinton was 1-of-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions — I do not believe your opponent catching more passes from you than your teammates is a good formula for victory.
With the Saints going to the ground game with Taysom Hill at QB and with Hinton’s ineffectiveness, at one point late in the second quarter there was something like 5 combined passing yards. It was just such a beautiful train wreck that finally ended in a 31-3 New Orleans victory. I expect that all teams will now make sure their strict COVID-19 precautions in place at the QB position to assure this doesn’t happen again.
The second thing is the obvious debacle of the Ravens/Steelers game that ended up getting rescheduled three times and FINALLY was played on Wednesday afternoon. As I’m writing this column, the game is currently in progress, so I’ll tackle that matter next week.
My picks for last week were 3-5 with Gus Edwards as a stud and Lamar Jackson as a dud up for question yet as it’s in the second quarter as I file this — I’ll add those back in for next week. That’ll put me at 46-60-2 in the quest to be somewhat respectable.
Studs
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans. Tannehill has quietly put together an exceptional season with 23 TDs and only 4 interceptions this year. After trouncing the Colts last week, Tannehill and company will take on an 8-3 Cleveland team this week. While they’ll obviously try to establish RB Derrick Henry, I think you’ll see Tannehill put up great numbers as well in what could be a shootout.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos. As Denver gets their QBs back, things won’t get any better as they’ll take on Kansas City on Sunday night. This means Denver will HAVE to throw it around since the Chiefs will score somewhere around 300 points. Jeudy will be a decent FLEX play because of this.
Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants. Over the past five games, Shepard has hauled in no less than six receptions in each contest. Sign me up, especially when he’s owned in just over half of Yahoo! Fantasy Football leagues. They’ll get another great matchup this week against Seattle.
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens. He was out due to COVID-19 against Pittsburgh on Wednesday — even though he was eligible for activation. But in the week prior, the former Ohio State rookie finally solidified himself from the three-headed backfield with Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards. I think you’ll see more of the same against a pathetic Dallas team on Tuesday night (yes, that’s not a typo — that game is slated for Tuesday now).
Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers. Tonyan has back-to-back weeks of five receptions with a TD. I have no rhyme or reason for this, but I’ll predict it’ll be three productive weeks in a row for him since Aaron Rodgers has to throw the ball to someone else at times other than Davante Adams.
Duds
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills. The Bills get the 49ers for Monday Night Football this week after San Francisco held off the Rams for an upset win last week. During that game, the Niners completely shut down Jared Goff. Look for that to happen against Allen, especially as the Bills are now missing John Brown due to injury.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. Like I’ve said before, it’s not a case from me questioning JuJu’s talent here. But there’s just not enough footballs to go around in the Steelers’ offense right now, whether it’s Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Conner or even Eric Ebron at the moment.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals. I had Boyd here last week and I’ll put him here again this week. No one in the Bengals offense is a quality pick at the moment, especially against a bad matchup with Miami this week.
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles. Sanders has 10.5 combined points over the past two games. That’s not the production you need for someone you drafted as one of your starting RBs. Philadelphia, much like the majority of the NFC East, is a mess right now. Sanders probably won’t be helping your playoff push this week as they play the Packers.
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants. While Engram exploded for 129 yards on six receptions last week, that was only the second time all year he’s reached double-digit fantasy points. I feel Seattle will make it a point to slow the athletic TE down, which in turn will give the other wideouts more looks.