Man, did we have us some football games last weekend. There was a little bit of everything — big plays, close games, improbable comebacks, you name it. We also saw many superstar players get decimated by the injury bug. The biggest of names there was Giants RB and former Penn State Nittany Lion Saquon Barkley, as he tore his ACL and is officially done for the year.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is also out an estimated 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain. That means the first two picks in 99 percent of fantasy football drafts this year are now out. Yikes.
As far as the games themselves, two of them stood out to me. The first was the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-39 win over the Atlanta Falcons after Dallas trailed by 20 at one point, including down by 15 with less than five minutes in the game.
The Falcons blowing leads are about as predictable as the sunrise and sunset now, especially after infamously blowing a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Dallas scored a touchdown with 4:57 to go in the game, missed the 2-point conversion, then scored another TD with 1:49 left in the game to cut the Falcons lead to 39-37.
That’s where the fun really began.
On the onside kick, the Falcons inexplicably watched in awe apparently as the ball rolled out the needed 10 yards for the Cowboys to recover it. Then of course, the Cowboys pounced on it, drove down the field and then Greg Zuerlein kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired to steal a 40-39 win — avoiding a 0-2 deficit in the process.
Then we have the Sunday Night Game that saw the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks where the Seahawks held Cam Newton and the Pats on a goal line stand as time expired, eking out a 35-30 win.
Speaking of Newton, he’s been a monster this season, rightfully showing off for all 31 other NFL teams that passed on him after Carolina cut the former MVP. Newton threw for almost 400 yards and then ran for 47 yards and two scores. While he needed that third rushing TD to win it and came up short, it was still a valiant effort as many had written off the 31-year-old.
I’m quite excited for plenty of games this week: Raiders/Patriots, Texans/Steelers, Rams/Bills, Packers/Saints and Chiefs/Ravens for the Monday Night Football contest — the last of which I think could be a classic shootout. Are the Raiders, Steelers and Bills for real at 2-0? Can the Saints rebound as Drew Brees is starting to look like a QB in his 40s? And can the Chiefs kick it into high gear once again against the Ravens after having a pedestrian-like performance against the Chargers last week? All those and more will be answered this weekend.
As far as fantasy football, I’m borderline embarrassed to admit I went 2-8 last week, only hitting on duds of Deshaun Watson and Rob Gronkowski. I will saw both of my studs WRs in Sammy Watkins and Parris Campbell were injured early in their contests, but still, 2-8 is 2-8. Ugh. Anyways, we really can only go up from here ...
Studs
Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville traded away Nick Foles to the Bears to let the sophomore sling it all over the field. Predicted by many to be one of the worst teams in the league, Minshew has played two stout games thus far this season, almost knocking off the Titans last week and beating the Colts two weeks prior. He’s QB11 on the young year thus far and I expect that to continue tonight against the Dolphins.
Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars. I’ll double down with the Jags and say that if I think Minshew will be dealing tonight, someone’s got to benefit from it. I’ll go with Cole as he’s hauled in touchdown receptions each game thus far.
N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots. Harry was the Patriots’ first round pick last year and had a dismal rookie year with 12 receptions. In two games this year, he’s already got 13, including eight receptions last week for 72 yards on 12 targets. He might actually be a decent play this week (I’ve got him in one lineup actually) against the Las Vegas Raiders as I think it’ll be more of a high scoring contest.
Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers. In one of the great stories of 2020, the once-heralded running back signed with the Niners for 2018 and then proceeded to miss the next two years with injuries. With Raheem Mostert likely out and Tevin Coleman definitely out, McKinnon will control the backfield. Expect a big workload and double-digit fantasy points against the Giants.
Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts. The former VCU hoops player balled out last week with five receptions for 111 yards as he filled in for Jack Doyle — who has not practiced as of Wednesday. He’ll be a great streaming option once again as they take on the Jets.
Duds
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints. In standard scoring leagues, Brees has notched back-to-back 14 point performances. That’s just not going to cut it if you want your team to succeed. And like I mentioned earlier, it looks like Father Time is finally catching up to him.
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears. I’ll get straight to the point here — QB Mitchell Trubisky is bad. You don’t want anyone on that Bears offense right now other than maybe RB David Montgomery. There’s just way too much inconsistency to rely on Robinson as you likely drafted him as your WR1 or WR2. It’s a shame because I feel he’d be one of the league’s best wideouts with a half decent QB.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings. Thielen is either going to have something like a 25-point fantasy day this week against the Titans or it’s going to be a complete dud due to Kirk Cousins and his horrendous play of late. I’ll take the dud here and say Cousins struggles once again.
Todd Gurley II, RB, Atlanta Falcons. If you took Gurley hoping that the Rams were holding him back over the past couple of season because of his arthritic knee, my condolences to you. It’s obvious he’s not the same player as he once was, as he was just the consensus #1 fantasy pick 2-3 years ago.
Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz has been struggling for quite sometime now, and Ertz’s usual production has gone down with it, not to mention fellow TE Dallas Goedert has been a great option as well. He could be in for a big game against Cincinnati but I’ll go out on a limb and say that doesn’t happen.