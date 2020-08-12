I’m afraid that I’m going to sound like an old guy here, but I’m just diving in, so I’m apologizing in advance. Oh, and I welcome the emails of “Okay, Boomer,” even though I’m technically a millennial.
I think we need to teach our kids a little bit about style and expectations.
Now, I’m not one of those people who is all about enforcing some sort of arbitrary dress code that ultimately ends up being sexist and body-shaming. I am, however, talking about stressing that there are circumstances where flip-flops and a pair of mesh shorts are probably not the best fashion choice.
Let me establish my credentials: I am not that guy who insists we all should dress like we’re in a movie set in the 1930s. Anyone who has seen me in public knows that I mostly wear a nerdy T-shirt and jeans. I wear shorts in the summer and prefer sneakers over dress shoes. I am not that guy who believes that one should wear dress slacks and a sweater in 90-degree weather. As a freelance writer, I don’t worry too much about how I’m dressed. At school, I dress professionally, but love jeans days and bought a school-based hockey jersey to wear on Fridays during the cooler months. This year will be the first year I won’t wear a tie – mostly because they’re so infrequently laundered that they’re germ magnets. And I’m not overly concerned about gender-based clothing. My focus is that – no matter who you are – there are times when you should not dress like you’re off to the gym.
Recently, I had a chance to observe a jury. That jury was mostly female but mixed in ages – ranging from “Are you old enough to vote?” to “You’re too old to be a Boomer, aren’t you?” I love that age range. It’s a chance for citizens of different experiences to work together to determine the outcome of a case. Now, the later group has earned the right to show up in a T-shirt and jeans, as they did. The women among them are wearing sweatshirts and brightly-colored pants. Fine. That’s a level you unlock past 80, I believe. The young women are dressed very respectfully, wearing nice pants and shirts of varying fanciness. Sensible.
The young men are wearing mesh workout shorts and printed T-shirts!
I learned during my 20s that there is an age range where no one takes you seriously as a man. (I acknowledge that women have it worse, but I can only speak to my experience.) From 22 through 32, I had to call my dad or my father-in-law to get anyone to listen to me! Salesmen talked to me like I was a small child. Handymen acted like I was a drooling idiot. Don’t even get me started on insurance companies! For me, that magically stopped after 32. What made this more frustrating for me was that my dad had taught me that I should at least have a collar on when I’m going to buy something big. I experimented with a suit coat, too, but that didn’t help. Once Dad or Don – my father-in-law – showed up, things got done. And it didn’t matter what they wore! But I noticed that I could make it worse for myself, to the point of laughter and jokes at my expense, when I was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
People shouldn’t judge you by how you look, but they do, so get used to it. I think that the key is teaching kids that there are a few moments in your life that you need to put a little more effort than just rolling out of bed and walking out the door. Jury duty is certainly one of them. Job interviews? Certainly. Funerals? Absolutely! Fancy opera things? Get a tux. If you’re unfortunate enough to end up in some sort of hearing, don’t show up in front of the judge wearing flip-flops and a tank top. Parent/teacher conference? I once had a woman show up wearing a shirt that read “Sexy since 1994.” I assume that’s the year she was born. At a recent dance, I had to hunt for a couple where both the boy and girl were dressed up. (Though I doubt any of the girls dumped their frumpy boyfriends after that.)
In the modern world, most of our time does not need to be spent playing dress up. I don’t think anyone should care what you wear when you take your kid to the park, go to Walmart, or pop to Sheetz for gas. In fact, as long as my students are decent, I don’t even care what they wear to school. I’m the professional there. They’re stuck there, so they might as well come in wearing pajama bottoms.
(Point of interest: the top students RARELY come to school wearing pajama bottoms, but I doubt there’s any connection there.)
When you look so young that people wonder if you’re old enough to shave and you have jury duty or are car shopping or have an important meeting to go to, you might want to, at least, wear khaki pants and a polo shirt.
Or you could inspire this old man to write a column about you. Now get off my lawn.
