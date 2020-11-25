It’s that time of year once again for one of the combos I love the most — turkey and football.
I can’t wait for the sheer laziness of watching three games with a side of pure gluttony in turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, pie, you name it. I absolutely love it — and then immediately regret eating way too much. You’d think I’d learn from that but apparently I’m incapable of doing so. Oh well, it only comes around once a year.
We have our usual Lions and Cowboys taking part in a contest, as Detroit hosts Houston on the Thanksgiving opener and Dallas hosting Washington for the second game. The night cap has Baltimore taking on Pittsburgh.
Houston is 3-7 and Detroit is 4-6, thus we’re likely not going to get high quality football here. The Texans are at least coming off a win against New England while the Lions just got shut out by Carolina. All I’m asking for here is a good, close game. I think Detroit is the better team here and will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s embarrassing performance.
Then we’ve got 3-7 Washington at 3-7 Dallas, with both teams being half a game behind 3-6-1 Philadelphia. That’s pitiful. Regardless, I think it’ll actually be a decent game to watch because of both being divisional rivals. The feel-good story of the year has been Alex Smith returning from a devastating leg injury to lead the Football Team’s offense, especially winning against Cincinnati on Sunday. I’ll give the edge to Washington because I just don’t believe in Dallas’ offense with Andy Dalton at the helm.
That leaves us with the third and final game of Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Obviously, this is the game I’m looking forward to as we’ve got 10-0 Pittsburgh playing a struggling 6-4 Baltimore team that’s actually fallen behind Cleveland into third place in the AFC North.
Honestly, I wouldn’t be shocked if the Ravens knock off the Steelers from the unbeaten ranks, even with two of their RBs — Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins — out due to COVID-19. And as I type this, more Ravens tested positive Tuesday morning, as further positives could put the game in jeopardy. Should it still be played, both teams have such a bitter rivalry that it really doesn’t matter what record each team has. That being said, I think Pittsburgh pulls this one out and gets to 11-0.
Last week I was 5-5 in picks and I’m 43-55-2 on the year. Let’s hope this is the start of a tear to get back to .500.
Studs
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders. Carr looked exceptional against Kansas City on Sunday night and was a couple minutes away from sweeping the Chiefs this year. This week, they’ll take on a Falcons team that’s let up the most fantasy QB points all season. He’s far and away the top QB streaming prospect you’ve likely got on your waiver wire.
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants. Slayton has been a big play receiver for the past two seasons for the G-Men, albeit inconsistent. That’s been no fault of his own and more on QB Daniel Jones. I look for the sophomore wideout to have a big play or two against a Cincinnati team on the ropes from Joe Burrow’s injury.
Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans. I think I’ve mentioned this before, but Corey Davis is this year’s 2019 DeVante Parker — a once highly-touted prospect finally coming into his own after the “Hype Train” left the station. With defenses trying to lock down fellow wideout AJ Brown, it’s leaving Davis more opportunities than in the past. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get another TD this week against divisional rival Indianapolis.
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens. As I previously mentioned, the three-headed backfield of Dobbins-Ingram-Edwards is now just Edwards and Justice Hill against the Steelers Thursday night. That’ll likely mean Edwards could see 20 or more touches and if you’re getting that amount, chances are you’re getting double-digit fantasy points.
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team. To be honest, I have no rhyme or reason for this pick. He’s been TE19 on the season and you’re only playing him if your original TE is/was hurt. But with no less that four targets each game for the entire season, I think the former college QB will be a decent play against Dallas.
Duds
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh has let up the least amount of fantasy QB points all season while also being a great real-life defense. Jackson has struggled this season and that probably won’t change against the Steelers this week.
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears. I’m a firm believer that if Robinson had a decent QB, he’d be one of the league’s best wideouts. But sadly, that’s never been the case for him. With the Bears’ offense lacking mightily at the moment with whoever is QB, don’t look for the former Nittany Lion to do much against rival Green Bay this Sunday.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy’s #1 wideout — and the rest of the Bengals offense in general — will be in an uphill battle for the rest of the year with Ryan Finley likely running the offense. Finley was 3-of-10 for 30 yards and an INT last week after Burrow went down. Condolences to all of you with Bengals on your rosters.
Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jones either has a big game or a complete dud due to coach Bruce Arians and his inexplicable use of RBs and with Leonard Fournette being ing the mix. Taking a running back from a Bruce Arians-coached team is like spending your entire bank account on lottery tickets. Is there a chance you could make it big? Absolutely! Is there also a chance you go bankrupt? You bet!
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints. He’s racked up a total of 2.5 fantasy points in the last three games combined. That’s not good for your likely starting TE. If you like to live dangerously, fire him up. Don’t be disappointed if he doesn’t come through though.