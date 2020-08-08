I was surprised to read that the private school that Barron Trump attends is not going to have in-person classes until October, especially when the president is pushing for schools to reopen for in-person instruction. Turns out, the president can’t even boss around the school where he sends his son.
Why am I pointing out that an elite school that none of us would ever be able to send our kids to is squeamish about opening in-person? Well, it’s because that school is more concerned about the safety of the children and their families than political points. That school, which is run by people who probably view you and me as little more than ants because we can’t get a “small loan of a million dollars” from our daddies, has declared safety as a priority. Our schools, which are run by people who view us as their neighbors and friends, are also making safety their priority.
If you’ve taken the time to read the safety plans put out by your schools – and you should – the first question you should ask yourself is “How?” The school year in Indiana was off to a roaring stop as Day 1, positive COVID-19 tests were recorded. Some plans require the school to shut down for cleaning if someone tests positive. The people connected to that person then have to quarantine. That would be their friends, classmates, teachers, bus drivers, bus mates, etc. Imagine being a substitute teacher right now.
Because of that, we need to be ready in case our school districts may not be able to open in-person, and it might not be their choice. If the governor tells schools they need to close, it is not a “suggestion,” as I have heard it called. Executive orders and emergency declarations are basically laws in as much that if we violate them, we’re in big trouble! And if the Department of Education tells schools to close, we don’t get to say “Nah, what the governor says is just a suggestion.” Schools close. Period. The Legislature doesn’t have to meet to approve that.
No school district wants to be in this position. All the districts in the area have come up with reopening plans, but if you take a look at how well reopening plans have gone for Major League Baseball, you’ll see that this is uncharted territory for everyone with no guarantee for success.
I want to be in my classroom, and I think many kids want to be with their friends. I found online teaching to be more work with less reward. Teachers love seeing that “lightbulb moment” when kids suddenly grasp a concept, and a couple of those moments can carry us through really frustrating school years. We don’t get that over Zoom. And the kids’ interactions with each other provide humor that makes you both love and weep for humanity at the same time. It’s hard to be a cynic when good kids are in your classroom working hard to understand a concept that will unlock new knowledge for them.
Please don’t get angry at your schools. Don’t even get angry at your state government! Get angry at a virus that has killed 157,000 Americans since February. That’s about 52 9/11s, if you need it broken down into smaller chunks of tragedy. 441 plane crashes if those planes were fully-loaded 747s. More deaths than Vietnam or Korea. Get angry at that. But don’t blame your school districts. Everyone is trying to figure out what’s best for the upcoming school year. I wouldn’t characterize us as scared, but as concerned about the safety of our kids, our kids’ parents, and our kids’ grandparents. In short, we’re concerned about our communities. When the state shut down schools in March, they cut out one vector the virus could have used to get to other people. We’re about to add that vector back in at the moment when the numbers are climbing again. That’s not fear; that’s genuine concern.
Now, I have been accused of “spreading fear” because I asked people to do their patriotic duty and wear a mask. “If your mask works, why do I have to wear one?” I was asked. Well, if your headlights work, why do I have to use mine? If the airbags work, why do I have to wear a seatbelt? If everyone else is driving sober, why can’t I drive drunk? Google “Bill Nye masks” and watch the video to learn why.
157,000 dead Americans, including Herman Cain – who said that people would not be wearing masks because they were “FED UP” – demonstrate that we can’t be too careful.
And our school districts are taking that to heart.
q q q